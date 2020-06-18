Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AptarGroup by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,472,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,863,000 after purchasing an additional 85,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,449,000 after purchasing an additional 628,945 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

NYSE:ATR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.38. 5,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,791. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.