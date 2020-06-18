Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1,437.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,886,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,839,000 after purchasing an additional 134,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,969,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,367 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,263,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,277,000 after acquiring an additional 243,691 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,172,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,158,000 after acquiring an additional 105,371 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE:RGA traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.06. 13,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,323. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.30. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.