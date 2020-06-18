Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 1,203 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 139.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,827,000 after buying an additional 112,979 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 93.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 104,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after buying an additional 50,612 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Unio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 33.0% in the first quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on ASML from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $3.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $358.42. 372,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,561. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.99 and its 200-day moving average is $292.51. The company has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $189.49 and a 1-year high of $365.75.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

