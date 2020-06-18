Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 19,749 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of TechnipFMC worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,973,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,296. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.91.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.