Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 34,240 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 307.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of FR traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.03. 61,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,395. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The company had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.