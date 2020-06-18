Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 45,344 Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 45,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,072,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,274,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,111,000 after acquiring an additional 658,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,938,000 after acquiring an additional 94,280 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,152,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,373,000 after acquiring an additional 276,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,377,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

PFG stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,790. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $60.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.