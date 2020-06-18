Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 387.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of LCI Industries worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LCII traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.16. 4,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.48. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $122.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.42 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,414.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LCII. CJS Securities cut shares of LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. CL King raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

