Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.51 Million Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 1,370.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,013 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,608,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 74,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $49,728,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.86. 555,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,945,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra dropped their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Under Armour from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

