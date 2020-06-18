Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 777.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,116 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.08% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4,568.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 703,524 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 456,632 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,261,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

TDS traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

