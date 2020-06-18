Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.61 Million Stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,809 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 371.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 159.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $9.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.72. 102,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,173. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $160.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3,019.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total value of $298,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $147,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,174,146. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Piper Sandler raised Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

