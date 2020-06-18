Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in SBA Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SBA Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $8.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $289.82. 43,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $323.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,702.29 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 26,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.70, for a total value of $8,328,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,603,005. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.19.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

