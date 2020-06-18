Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.11% of American Assets Trust worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 801.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.74. 10,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,862. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

