Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,945 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.59. 941,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.54. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

