Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.74 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,070. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $374.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,929. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.12. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

