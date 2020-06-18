Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 246.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,419 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of World Fuel Services worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,078,000 after purchasing an additional 217,672 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,254,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,709,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 985,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 304,944 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,749. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

