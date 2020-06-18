Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 34,585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CVR Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CVR Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVI. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of CVI stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.99. 20,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,777. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 16.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

