Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.68 Million in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,162,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,466,000 after acquiring an additional 290,570 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,381.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,608,000 after acquiring an additional 183,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $11,969,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 99,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,047. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

