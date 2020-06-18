Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.82 Million in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 280.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 75.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Marriott International by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Wolfe Research downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.81.

Marriott International stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average is $114.48. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

