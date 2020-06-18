Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.15 Million in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 225,925 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 333,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 133,745 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,088,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CUZ stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 90,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Several brokerages have commented on CUZ. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.
In other news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
See Also: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.