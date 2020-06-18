Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.15 Million in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 225,925 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 333,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 133,745 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,088,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUZ stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 90,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CUZ. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

