Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $9,364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,085 shares in the company, valued at $30,617,232.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $7,287,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,306,433.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.80.

NYSE:TYL traded up $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $341.19. 18,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.80 and a 12 month high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

