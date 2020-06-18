Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,533 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.75.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $535.82. The company had a trading volume of 586,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,408. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $549.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $519.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,150 shares of company stock worth $15,895,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

