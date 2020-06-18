Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 331,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,298,000 after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLE. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,013. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

