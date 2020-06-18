Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.31. 3,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $168.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.08.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

