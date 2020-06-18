Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 679,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,559,904. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

