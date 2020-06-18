Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.54. 3,473,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,337,415. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.39. The company has a market cap of $374.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.70.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.