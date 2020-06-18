Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 4,086 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.35. 204,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,837,437. The firm has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

