Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,835,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,631,000 after buying an additional 319,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,325,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,591,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,282,000 after buying an additional 377,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,722,000 after buying an additional 960,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,505,000 after buying an additional 356,697 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

