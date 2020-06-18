Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 48,092 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,286,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 80,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 371,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.31. 89,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,695. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.05, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In related news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

