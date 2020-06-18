Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stock Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,388 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Corelogic worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Corelogic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Corelogic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corelogic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Corelogic by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corelogic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Corelogic alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $162,849.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,118 shares in the company, valued at $924,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $76,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,932 shares of company stock worth $774,110. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.66. 29,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23. Corelogic Inc has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.