Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 58,330 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,330 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.03. 5,218,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,183,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

