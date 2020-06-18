Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 88,388 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88,388 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Navient by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Navient by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 110,405 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Navient by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,026 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,091. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

