Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WEX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in WEX by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in WEX by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 46,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in WEX by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in WEX by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 307,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,169,000 after purchasing an additional 176,296 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,218.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $442,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,973 shares of company stock worth $1,481,878 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.69.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $11.21 on Thursday, hitting $172.48. 2,271,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,825. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.33 and its 200 day moving average is $169.82. WEX Inc has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.