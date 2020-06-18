TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -3.53

Media stories about TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $2.77.

Get TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed line and Mobile. It offers local, national, international, and mobile telecommunication services; Internet products and services; and call center and customer relationship management, and technology and information management services.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.