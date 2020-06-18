Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Twin Disc from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of Twin Disc stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 1,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. Twin Disc has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Doar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,819 shares in the company, valued at $355,118.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Twin Disc by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 744,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 109,836 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Twin Disc by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,646,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 128,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

