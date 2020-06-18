UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHNWF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

SHNWF stock remained flat at $$36.86 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $46.08.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

