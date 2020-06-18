Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 112,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,645 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth $1,581,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,099,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 460,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $139,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

