Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Under Armour (NYSE:UA) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Under Armour earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UA. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Shares of UA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 204,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,647,014. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $930.24 million for the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

