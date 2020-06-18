Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 291.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,168 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.6% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $40,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $814,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 581,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,950,000 after purchasing an additional 469,461 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $7,052,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.17. 2,840,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

