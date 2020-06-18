United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,792 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.77% of United Bancshares Inc. OH worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBOH traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.21. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.74.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

