United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Down 37.0% in June

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 264,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Mary K. Quass sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $66,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,820.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

UFCS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.85. 2,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,290. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.05. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $271.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.22%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

