United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 67.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

NYSE:UTX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.90. 9,273,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $110.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

