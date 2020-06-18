Uptrennd Reaches Market Cap of $859,600.16 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $859,600.16 and $23,678.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Altilly. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 638.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.36 or 0.03974776 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000802 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011230 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,297,913 tokens. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

