US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

USAU stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. 1,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,794. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. US Gold has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Get US Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price (down from $19.50) on shares of US Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.