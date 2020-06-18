USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,937. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $90.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $266.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 9,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $849,617.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,617.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $90,612.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 680,163 shares of company stock worth $55,104,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

