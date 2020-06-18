Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Get Usio alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Usio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

USIO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,253. Usio has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Usio (USIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.