Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

VAPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of VAPO stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.31. 30,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,946. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.03 million, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of -1.53.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 109.58%. The business had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

