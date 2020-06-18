Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Up 272.4% in June

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a growth of 272.4% from the May 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.29. 805,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,959. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,909.45% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

