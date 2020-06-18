Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.2% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,881 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.65. 9,925,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,446,710. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $232.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.