Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,700 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 769,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VRCA stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,355. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a current ratio of 27.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $301.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.38.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 470,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

