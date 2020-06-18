Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 207,470 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $309,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,118,000 after purchasing an additional 199,395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.17. The stock had a trading volume of 83,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,383. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $295.55. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total transaction of $1,249,992.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,164.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

